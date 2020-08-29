Rochester celebrates anniversary of March on Washington

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It was this month back in 1963 that the March on Washington took place. More than 250,000 people converged on Washington, D.C. to challenge the various racial inequalities that African Americans faced in the United States. Friday marked the 57th anniversary of the march.

On Saturday the United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York commemorated this historic event in downtown Rochester. The speakers included Congressman Joe Morelle and Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot among others.

Those at Saturday’s gathering discussed the progress that has been made since March in the battle against racial equality as well as what they say still needs to be done.

“There is certainly a thread between both time periods. Fifty-seven years ago – and yet we still have not achieved full liberation and full acceptance into America yet,” Lewis Stewart said. “It is beyond understanding as to what is going on in the streets of America – when black men and women are targeted by police. We have so far to go. ”