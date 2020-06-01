1  of  74
Rochester businesses suffer looting, property damage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Sunday morning, Renelle Fico entered her Lake Avenue business – her Sneaker King store – after it was looted and damaged the night before.

“When you look inside, it’s pretty much destroyed,” said Fico.

Inside – boxes and coat racks scattered on the floor.

“So many memories when you work as a family together, and this is what’s left of it right now,” said Fico.

Amir Spain was working at the store earlier Saturday.

“Destroying a building that helps your entire community out isn’t doing anything but making the situation ten times worse,” said Spain.

On Culver Road, another store, a Fleet Feet location, looted and damaged, with wooden panels on the door. Owner Ellen Brenner told News 8 she was exhausted.

“I’m not angry. I’m not sad, I’m numb,” said Brenner.

Brenner says they’re still trying to find out exactly how much of their inventory was taken, but they’d be ready to open their partially wood-covered doors Monday.

