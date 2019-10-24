Rochester Broadway Theatre League steps up security

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – A big security change at one of the places a lot of us gather almost every weekend. The Auditorium Theatre has new security feature.

John Parkhurst the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s chief operating officer says he wants to make sure people are able to enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

Portable walk-through metal detectors have been installed at every entrance of the theater.

RBTL brings thousands of thousands into the Auditorium Theatre each year to laugh, cry, and applaud. Very few people ever worry.

” We haven’t had any safety concerns in the past,” said Parkhurst. “But this is the normal in the business.”

Parkhurst says the new security measure is replacing hand-held wands. The walk-through metal detectors will now be used as the primary pre-show screening device.

“Our patrons safety is our number one concern, said Parkhurst. “So it’s something that we thought was the right thing to be doing.”

At the entrances attendees will place bags, keys, and cell phones on a security table for manual inspection before passing through the metal detector. Parkhurst says this process is better than using the wands.

“We really think this is going to speed up the process because the wanding was taking a little bit of time,” said Parkhurst. “We don’t have a big lobby and people were waiting outside. We are trying to speed up the operation so people can get in here quicker and enjoy the show. “

For some people who attended Tuesday night’s performance of the “Book of Mormon” agree.

“I just put my purse on the table and just walked on through,” said Chanel Snead.

The RBTL is the first live entertainment venue in the area to install walk-through metal detectors. Parkhurst says it’s fast becoming a standard.

“Nationally it’s going on everyday,” said Parkhurst.”The artist more and more national artist are requesting enhanced security when they come into your venue. “

Parkhurst also offered a tip for people planning on attending any performance here at the theater. He says people should try to keep personal items to a minimum.