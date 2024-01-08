ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two initiatives in the City of Rochester — one for the government, another for an area advocacy group — have been awarded federal grants, to bolster efforts for biking and pedestrian safety.

The City and the Department of Environmental Services was awarded $3.2 million as a “Safe Streets and Roads For All” grant.

Richard Perrin with the City of Rochester says this grant will be used for planning and demonstration of the plan across 25 areas of the City.

“Now we need to take that strategy and turn it into a tactical action plan on how we’re going to advance through design,” he said.

This grant helps them move along the Active Transportation Plan, a guide for future projects that was adopted last summer. It means to address: traffic safety, accessibility, and transportation options, which includes an interconnected “bike spine” system.

Part of the funding will also be used to develop a new method for sidewalk snow removal for the city.

Perrin says this plan was based on public feedback, and they look to get more. He says 1 in 4 people in Rochester don’t have access to a car.

“It’s important from an equity and sustainability standpoint to offer options for comfortable and safe travel by walking or biking,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reconnect Rochester, a non-profit advocacy group that has a vision of no traffic fatalities or serious injuries, received federal dollars for their “Complete Streets Program.”

That program creates curb extensions, and public art installations at intersections.

“It’s a form of tactical urbanism to reimagine the intersection for more safety, and more beautification and placemaking,” explained Cody Donahue of Reconnect Rochester.

As for construction work for the active transportation plan, the City was not awarded a $14 million grant they applied for, and told News 8 Friday they are re-applying.