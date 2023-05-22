ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local beauty school is working to help victims of human trafficking here in Rochester. Miss Julie’s School of Beauty offers free training to stylists to help them recognize and assist victims of human trafficking.

Founder Julie Chapus explains the idea came up after a man convicted of sex trafficking in Rochester explained his tactics, specifically beating women in the head and ripping hair out so as not to bruise their faces.

“And so as a stylist hearing this, I’m thinking, wow, were one of the only industries where we can actually get into someone’s hair and see what is going on on that scalp. There’s very few professions that actually touch people on the head,” explains Chapus.

A big piece of the training includes telling stylists about resources for victims of human trafficking in Rochester, which Chapus says are plentiful here.