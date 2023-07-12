ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester indie rock band Joywave is returning to New York State this summer after finding world touring success and finding their way to the top ten of Billboard charts.

Described as electric and alternative, Joywave will bring their music to the State Fair as part of the Chevrolet Music Series, with their performance included with the price of admission. Fair-goers can see the band at Chevy Court at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 3.

The band started in a basement, with a series of online mixtapes sparking the band’s gain in popularity. Joywave’s debut studio album, How Do You Feel Now? peaked at number 3 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart. More recent hits, such as their song “Dangerous,” a collaboration with Big Data, may be recognizable to alternative music fans.

Joywave has shared the stage with popular music acts Bastille, The Killers, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bleachers, Foals, and more. They played at major festivals, including Lollapalooza and Coachella, and toured throughout the world.

The indie band has even made their way to late-night television, appearing on shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, and has generated a national fanbase.

Fans can welcome the band back to their home state with their performance this summer, with New York State Fair tickets going on sale soon. Admission tickets are $6 for adults and free for those who are 12 years old and younger and 65 years old and older.