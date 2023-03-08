ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of 35-year-old Brandy Miller, one of three victims in Sunday’s stampede tragedy at the Main Street Armory, is speaking out about their loss.

We learned Monday that Miller, who is from Rochester died, from the injuries she sustained after that concert.

Michelle Miller is Brandy’s older sister by two years. She tells News 8 the whole family remains in a state of shock, only able to describe the feelings they are enduring as “overwhelming.”

Tragedy is not something unfamiliar to the Miller family; Michelle says they lost their mother unexpectedly two years ago.

She had worked in the healthcare industry as a nurse; Michelle also following suit as an LPN.

The loss of their mother actually inspired Brandy, Michelle says, to get into the healthcare system, herself.

Brandy became a Certified Nursing Assistant using her compassion and care to help others each day.

The family is now focusing on remembering Brandy for all her positive energy she brought, not only to her community, but also to simply everyday moments.

“My sister just was a ball of energy, Brandy was life, she lived her life, she was life. She represented happiness, life, like she was the life to everybody, she was our life,” Michelle said. “She was just happy a happy person. Didn’t live her life to other standards, she lived her life to what she wanted it to be.”

The fact that Brandy passed away because people had trampled her at the concert Sunday and that lack of compassion hurts, the family explains. However in keeping with Brandy’s positive spirit, the family saw an opportunity to give back.

Michelle tells us the hospital gave an option for Brandy’s organs to be donated and save lives. After speaking with her brother, they jointing decided it was the right thing to do. Brandy was initially expected to save three lives, but the hospital was also able to save her heart.

“Her compassion, her heart is always going to live on through somebody else, whehter it’s their heart, their kidneys, their liver, whatever it may be, her compassion won’t die,” Michelle says.

And that sacrifice through the tragedy is something the family says they will celebrate and cherish.

“My sister is a Black, strong, African American hero today in her death she still stands a hero so yes, I consider her a hero on International Women’s Day. So, Brandy Monae is a hero, and she will live on.”