CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — If the Buffalo Bills win the AFC Championship — or even the championship — you could get apparel that was printed in the Rochester area: Screen Printing by Bauers Boutique.

Nicole Bauers is the woman behind the business. She first started in 2018:

“I bought a shirt for my daughter’s birthday, and I washed it once, and the vinyl came off, and I was super frustrated,” she said. “So I decided to go on Amazon and I bought a little printer and a heat press, and I told my husband I can do it better, I can make her shirts for her birthday.”

Soon, after began selling to friends and family, and would even go on to quit her job to screen print full-time during the pandemic.

Now she has two locations, one in Gates, and in Canandaigua. Here they can print shirts, hoodies, hats, and more — individually or in batches — and most often work with local community groups, businesses, and school sports teams.

But it’s a big jump from Canandaigua sports to the major leagues. She recalls one of her employees handing her the phone.

“She said you need to take this phone call, it’s above my pay grade… She said they want us to do printing for the Buffalo Bills,” she said. “I’m still in shock. It’s very surreal, we worked hard to build our business, but never did I think but never did I think it would build to that level.”

The contract would be for apparel for a possible Bills AFC Championship win or Super Bowl win. Bauers says she won’t know what needs to be printed until days before the game. Once the order is in, she says they can print 4,000 pieces of apparel per hour.