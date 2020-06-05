Rochester area businesses celebrate Donut Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is National Donut Day! Good thing Rochester is chock-full of donut stops. Thankfully our own photographer Eric Schedlbauer took the time to check some of them out for us.

8,000 Donuts made in 24 hrs at Donuts Delight 😁 #roc Who wants one ? pic.twitter.com/4vjPbQeUjV — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 5, 2020

Celebrators of the day included Ridge Donuts, and Donuts Delite.

Donuts Delite also celebrated by offering a free “Fritter a la mode,” and will be donating a portion of their proceeds to The Salvation Army. Management at Donuts Delite said that the ice cream would be a refreshing treat on a hot day.

Customers were lined up at Donuts Delite as early as 5am today, and more than 8,000 donuts were made in preparation for today.

“Its one of the biggest day of the year for us,” said Nick Semeraro with Donuts Delite. “Its so important to give back we give back to The Salvation Army and the community.”