ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With all the smoke in the skies, it’s probably not the best time to talk fireworks, but a holiday tradition will be back in Rochester for 2023, nonetheless.

Rochester’s annual fireworks extravaganza is set for 10 p.m. on July 4. The show, put on by Young Explosives, is expected to last about 15-20 minutes.

The city suggests the best viewing is along the Broad Street and Court Street bridges, both of which will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 p.m.

Parking is available in the Sister Cities Garage, Court Street Garage and of course along the street (but not on the bridges).

The holiday celebration continues on July 7 for a free show from the RPO at Parcel 5. RPO Under the Stars runs 5:30 – 10:00 p.m. More information can be found here.