Rochester 19-year-old recovering after stabbing at party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A Rochester man is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after having been stabbed multiple times in his upper body on Saturday at around 12:30 a.m.

Rochester Police officers said the victim, 19, was stabbed while at a party on Newcomb Street due to a previous argument between him and the suspect.

During their investigation officers located the suspect, a 37-year-old Rochester man, and he was arrested and charged him felony assault.

The victim’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.