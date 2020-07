ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 19-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after a shooting that took place on Saturday evening in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way in Rochester at around 11 p.m.

When Rochester Police officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least once.

An ambulance took the victim to an area hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.