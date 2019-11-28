Rochester 18-year-old in stable condition after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –An 18-year-old from Rochester is recovering after having been shot late Thursday morning on Clifton Street in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers arrived to the scene shortly after 11 a.m.

Officers said the victim was shot in his lower body outside on the 50 block of Clifton Street.

An ambulance transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. Medical personnel say he’s in stable condition and that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers said there is no one in custody at this time.

Officers believe the shooting occurred as a result of an attempted robbery of the victim.