ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Those who love comic books, anime, or all things pop culture, the Rochester RocCon is in town this weekend.

The event is in its ninth year and is taking place at the Main Street Armory in Rochester.

The event features 70 vendors who are artists, costume makers, and writers.

RocCon continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A costume contest will take place at 3:30 p.m.