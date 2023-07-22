ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of violence in the city, ROC the Peace held their annual anti-violence event Saturday.

This is the fourteenth year they’ve held this event, which promotes peace and community outreach.

The founder of ROC the Peace, Sirena Cotton, started this group after her 16-year-old son was killed in 2007. In 2008, on what would’ve been Christopher’s 17th birthday, Sirena put together the first peace festival — named the “Peace for Chris Fest and all victims of violence.”

She says the main goal is to spread positive energy in his honor, with free activities, food, and resources for everyone to enjoy.

“The violence, ah, sometimes you don’t know what to do, where to turn. But you don’t give up. We do a lot of things within the community, and if we could change one person, we feel like we did something,” she says.

ROC the Peace hosts several programs and events throughout the year, including a youth mentorship group, which anyone ages 5 to 17 can join.

For upcoming events and to learn more, visit the Roc the Peace website.