ROC the Day raises over $700K

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In its ninth year, the Rochester community donated $766,279 to not-for-profits in the area on Giving Tuesday.

The donation includes more than $232,000 in college grants, bonuses and incentives.

ROC the Day is a 24-hour online giving event where individuals donate to non profit organizations in the area.

More than 7,000 individuals donated on Tuesday.

In all of its nine years of existence, the area has raised nearly $7 million through the ROC the Day giving event.

ROC the Day is powered by United Way of Greater Rochester. More info can be found at ROCtheDay.org.