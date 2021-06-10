‘Roc the Block’ offers hundreds of jobs to Rochester residents through direct outreach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A block-party-themed event on Thursday called ‘Roc the Block’ had a couple of dozen employers, and hundreds of jobs available from companies like Bausch and Lomb, Genesee Brewery, and Thermo-Fisher Scientific. Employers looking for people right now, with little or no experience required.



“We have this whole building expansion that we’re hiring for, so it’s opening up a ton of jobs,” says Alex Teglash, Baush and Lomb.

“There’s talent everywhere in Rochester and we like to find those opportunities wherever we can,” says Christopher Videan, Thermo-Fisher Scientific.

You could have come to this event and walked away with a job. City Councilman Miguel Melendez helped to organize this job fair with the Mayor’s office. Melendez says many areas in the city—- face concentrated challenges and barriers when it comes to opportunities.

“This is a way to be in your face with it and say, ‘you don’t have to search far, we’re right here,'” he says.

Melendez says an event like this can help bring opportunities right to people he says—need it. For those looking for jobs, opportunities aplenty.

“Because I want to like…I just need something to do,” says Lazeah McKnight.

“There’s a lot of good jobs here, manufacturing, security, anything. Really, come down here,” says Lee McCloud IV.

Leverette Copeland is helping to find careers for his unemployed friends. He says the City has a lot of untapped talent. “So this is an opportunity so they can better improve their lives,” he says.

Melendez says the biggest message, is that jobs are here, and employers want you. “The goal is to try and make sure people know about jobs like (this), they’re available, they’re in the region…” he says.

Melendez says this is just the first event, they plan on doing three more of these on the second Thursday of every month from 1 to 5 pm. Locations will be announced soon.