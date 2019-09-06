ROC Tech Conference offers keys to innovation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s ROC Tech Conference is set for Thursday, September 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center.

Founder Justin Copie, the CEO at Innovative Solutions, and Bob Duffy, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, discussed what’s on tap for this year’s event Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“This year’s huge,” said Copie. “It’s our third year doing this tech conference. We expect over 500 people down at the Convention Center this year on September 12 and we have national speakers coming in, flying in from all over the place – two to mention, Ben Nemtin, star of MTV’s ‘The Buried Life,’ and Alex Banayan to help lead the day off. Speakers are coming from all major tech companies from Amazon web services, Microsoft, and some others.”

Attendees will hear from experts in a variety of categories. “This year, in particular, we’re going to focus a lot on artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, the modernization of every business as they move to be more of a digital company,” Copie said. “There will be content that folks can’t get, quite frankly, anywhere else but this conference.”

Technology and innovation impact every business in our region. “This is probably the biggest tech conference you’ll see anywhere in this region,” said Duffy. “Kudos to Justin who started it three years ago. Whether you’re in the technology field, or any area of business or education, you want to come to this event. You will walk away learning a lot from world-class speakers and world-class presenters. I want to also say that Rochester and this region – we have such immense talent in this area. We have 19 colleges and universities here. But technology touches us in every single way and innovation is really built on the great work we do in the technology field. So this is a must-attend event for everybody. Two world-class speakers, you will not be disappointed. And we expect a huge crowd on September 12.”

Copie noted, “The biggest thing that we’re seeing right now is that every business is trying to figure out how to become a technology company and so modernizing and figuring out how to leverage software, data, and ultimately the infrastructure to move your business forward is what every modern business wants to do. This conference is going to have the content to help businesses do that, literally from day one, walking out.”

To register for the event and learn more about the full agenda, visit the ROC Tech Conference website.