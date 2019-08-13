ROC Summer Soul Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival is set for August 23 and 24 at Frontier Field in Rochester.

Varick Baiyina, the CEO of Experience Live, and Amir Baiyina, the Chief Marketing Officer of Experience Live, discussed what’s on tap for the music festival Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re looking at our twenty-fourth anniversary this year,” said Varick. “It was originally the Rochester Music Festival, now the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival, to kinda bring together the soul of music for Rochester.”

There are great opportunities for music fans on Friday and Saturday of the festival. “Friday is for the region,” explained Amir Baiyina. “So we have our Best of the Bands tailgate experience. That will be headlined by Chubb Rock and we have our general, Al B. Sure!, kind of, serving as a judge. So, you know, bands from Rochester, Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo, Toronto – we put the call out to all these different regions to come out and represent. And the winner of that competition will be able to open up on the stage on Saturday, inside of Frontier Field, so Friday’s going to be an amazing experience.”

Those performances will take place on the Roc Pawn Brokers Stage.

Saturday will feature the main event for music with a concert from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. “We start with Bell Biv DeVoe,” said Varick. “We also have Guy, with Teddy Riley, which is pretty amazing. We have Keke Wyatt, who is just a songbird. And we also have Lil Mo, Shanice Wilson, who is out of LA. Her song is hot right now.”

Before the music begins, there will be community events starting at 10:00 a.m. “We’re actually kicking it off with our Community Block Party and back to school backpack giveaway,” Varick said. “So as part of that backpack giveaway, we’re partnering with ROC Royal Foundation, who’s one of our great partners, and also RG&E has partnered as well to give us some sustainable back to school goods. So we’re very proud of that. We’re going to do 5,000 bookbags, which is amazing. So, it’s going to be pretty packed out there with families, and we’re just looking forward to it. Looking forward to a great day.”

Get your tickets for this year’s ROC Summer Soul Music Festival at the Frontier Field Box Office or online on the event website.