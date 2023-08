ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Roc City Gaelic Hurling Team is headed to a national tournament in Colorado.

More than 120 teams will be attending the competition in Denver, and this is the first time Roc City Gaelic will be representing men’s hurling for the midwest division.

Shawn Milligan, president of the Irish Sporting Club says it’s important for local sports teams to recognize Irish Heritage in Rochester.