ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal as of October 9 there were 205 shootings, 35 of those shootings were fatal. Councilmen Willie Lightfoot with the Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition shared their solutions on how they plan to decrease that.

“We have completed our solution action plan. We have 12 solutions that the community has come together to present, and this coalition is going to be working to implement these plans this year and ones that we can of course, be advocating for our other partners whether its federal, state government, county government to implement.

Those solutions include things like organizing resources for community needs, agreeing to support the city and county government in securing funds used for data that impacts public safety, and investing in mental health and behavioral resources.

The City of Rochester’s Intervention Services Manager Alia Henton-Williams shared the work put in from her P.I.C. or Person in Crisis team from October 1st to December 31st of 2023.

“We had a total of 1400 responses, 399 of those responses were pic team only calls which we are pleased about. we like to see that number increase as time goes on and our number of cold responses was 1,026,” she said.

She adds that there were 908 incidents of the P.I.C. team assisting their community— anyone who’s a victim of a crime, crisis, or trauma.

Councilman Lightfoot adds several apps allow people to anonymously report crimes, including the federal ATF tips apps.