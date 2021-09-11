Road closures, traffic patterns for Bills home opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here are some traffic patterns and road closures to be aware of Sunday for the Bills home opener:
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.
- The road will remain closed until after the game
- Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a
- Lot 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- After the game, Rte. 20a will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound
Stadium Lots
- All Stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety
The sheriff’s office encourages drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes if they are not going to the game.