Road closures for Carifest Parade in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Carifest Parade, celebrating all the unique traditions, nationalities, and heritages of the Caribbean, returns to downtown Rochester Saturday.

The event will be causing several street closures in the downtown area while the parade is underway. The following streets will be temporarily closed from approximately 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MainStreet (from Plymouth Avenue to Chestnut Street);

East Avenue (from Chestnut Street to Main Street);

Franklin Street (from East Main to Andrews Street);

Pleasant Street (from Clinton Avenue to Chestnut Street);

Liberty Pole Way (from Andrews Street to Franklin Street);

Plymouth Avenue (from West Main Street to Morrie Silver Way);

Morrie Silver Way (from Plymouth Avenue to Oak Street);

Verona (from Brown Street to Morrie Silver Way);

Brown Street (from Oak Street to Verona Street).

For more information about the Carifest Parade, contact the Rochester West Indian Festival Organization at 234-0909 or visit this website.

For RTs riders, find more information about detour routes, downtown boarding locations, and more online.