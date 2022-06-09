ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) is shining a light on the forgotten founder of modern franchising, Rochestarian Martha Matilda Harper.

Harper, originally from Canada, spent 25 years as a servant before using her life savings to open a hair salon in 1888.

By the end of her life, Harper had grown her salon network, to over 500 shops worldwide — which she only let women run — invented the reclining shampoo chair, and pioneered social entrepreneurship.

Some of her more famous clientele included Woodrow Wilson, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Susan B. Anthony.

To retell her forgotten story, RMSC will be hosting the premier of “The Marvelous Martha” a documentary of Harper’s extraordinary life.

The showing will take place on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5, and can be purchased through RMSC.