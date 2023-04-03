ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re looking for a fun way to spend spring break with the family in Rochester, the Rochester Museum & Science Center is currently offering space week!

Families can expect fun activities and shows throughout the week, including rocket dissections, solar viewings and more. Attendees will also be able to meet animals that have gone to space.

One show that the museum is excited for is the “Eclipse 2024” show. This is in anticipation for the solar eclipse that is expected to pass over Rochester next year.

RMSC director of education Danielle Lavell, explained the significance behind these educational opportunities.

“We’re excited to have these activities, to bridge that gap between school and out of school learning, to keep folks engaged, and I mentioned the total solar eclipse, we’re trying to get folks involved in that, and we’re just excited about space exploration,” she said. “We’re excited about everything that’s going on with Artemis and NASA, and we really want Rochester to be involved in that future.”

The “Eclipse 2024” show is only being showed this week!