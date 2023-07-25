ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT is renaming one of its buildings to honor the granddaughter of Frederick Douglass.

Effective immediately, Nathaniel Rochester Hall is now Fredericka Douglass Sprague Perry Hall. In 1906, Douglass Sprague Perry took classes at the Rochester Athenaeum and Mechanics Institute, which eventually became RIT. She went on to become a philanthropist and activist in Black children’s welfare.

RIT President David Munson along with Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity and Inclusion, Keith Jenkins, issued a statement Tuesday citing the history of the building’s former namesake as the impetus for the change:

In recent years, historians have brought to light that Nathaniel Rochester, the businessman who was one of Rochester, N.Y.’s founders, was a slave owner who engaged in buying and selling enslaved individuals. As we address this reality, university leaders — including students — want to convey one small but meaningful way for those of us living today to be accountable and be empathetic toward our African American students and employees.

While the name change is effective immediately, signage will go up later in August and the effort will be recognized in a “Lighting the Way” ceremony on August 31.

The residence hall is the first building on campus to be named after a person of color.