RIT hosts PEER Workshops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Rochester Institute of Technology hosted the Peer Workshop on Saturday. The event is designed to encourage participants to “push the envelope” when it comes to technology, science, and engineering research.

The workshop is part of the professional development for the Emerging Education Researchers (PEER) Program.

RIT’s summer PEER Workshop will be held July 5-13.

“We have faculty and students from all around the country including Canada coming together to discuss what it means to educate research in science and other disciplines,” Scott Franklin said.