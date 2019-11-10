RIT hosts annual PHight for Life Walk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The 5th annual PHight for Life Walk & Fundraiser kicked off on Sunday morning at the Rochester Institute of Technology in the Gordon Field House.

November is Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness month and the money raised from the event will benefit the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

In addition to the walk, the event also had a silent auction, raffle drawings, and lunch.

Pulmonary Hypertension is a form of high blood pressure that affects one’s arteries in the lungs and on the right side of the heart. PH makes it difficult for blood to flow through one’s lungs and raises pressure within the arteries in one’s lungs. This will cause one’s heart to work harder to pump blood through your lungs, and it could eventually cause one’s heart muscle to weaken and potentially fail.

PH is a serious illness that progressively worsens over time and can be fatal.

PH is not curable but treatments are available that can help lessen its symptoms.

For more information and to donate click here.