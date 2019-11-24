RIT honors black scholars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Institute of Technology hosted the salute to black scholars’ early recognition program on Saturday.

The Black Scholars Program is run by the Urban League of Rochester.

The program provides recognition for academic success, access to scholarships, and assistance in preparing for and applying to college for seniors in high school who maintain a “B” average or higher throughout high school.

The early recognition programs seeks to identify and support students with high academic abilities and are in grades 9-12.