ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology held a global Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition on Friday.

RIT hosts 60 universities around the world and their team was one of the top 15 finalists. Students attend this competition to see who is the best at hacking into simulated networks so they can fix and prevent any further vulnerabilities in them.

One participant from the Princess Sumaya University for Technology said “So basically, some company contracts us as a team to perform penetration testing engagement for them. That is to discover the vulnerabilities that they have in their systems and to remedy them so attackers do not use them to gain access to their servers.”

Employers also attend the competition to hire the best cyber security talent.