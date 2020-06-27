COVID-19 cases rise in young people, many call for more caution

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- While the overall number of new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County has remained steady, according to health data, COVID-19 is on the rise in young people, a trend that could be link to public spaces reopening.

The Dragonfly Tavern on Park Ave was the first place to close due to COVID-19 exposure, and some people are pointing to social places like that, where large crowds with mainly younger folks gather, as a reason for the rise in Covid -19 cases in those under 35.

Christpher Powers Lives next to Beer Park in South Wedge.Since the re-opening of social places like bars, he has seen more people going out especially young people.

“I wouldn’t go myself, but I know based on what he said, it was packed, like more packed than it normally would be, like people had come out in greater numbers than normal. So people are not being sensible I don’t think,” said Christopher Powers.

In a tweet the county health commissioner said this could be linked to the reopening of public spaces. Some here on park Ave agree.

“It doesn’t surprise me, I think that with all the bars opening up and stuff, I’ve seen stories where there’s cases flaring up at bars here and there so yeah it doesn’t surprise me,” said Keith Langdon.

“I think especially with the weather being nice and everyone just trying to get back to normal, the bars are open so people are just people are going,” said Kelly Appleton.

And at the Pittsford canal, people say they have noticed more people coming, out as places restaurants and bars have opened.

“People a are just getting tired of the quarantine in place. …I feel like more people are going out and I know things have started opening up,” said Tracey Brauksieck.

In a White House Coronavirus task force update, the vice president said almost half of new cases of COVID-19 are people under 35.

Here In Monroe County the numbers show a similar trend new positive cases are steady overall, but in recent weeks there has been a rise in cases among 20 and 30 years olds.

Those under 35 are less likely to report serious illness from the virus and some think this could be leading younger people to risk possible exposure.

“Things started to open, people are going to take advantage of that. I think some people who are under 35 think they are not going to be at risk of a serious illness for COVID,” said Amy Rosechambler, a Rochester resident.

“It’s a little harder for people under 35 to see the same risk cause we don’t die as often from it. the statics show that. So it seems like we have the ability to go out and risk getting sick but the problem with that is who else were transmitting it to,” said Allen Murphy.

But the virus is still on the minds of many, with masks and social distancing common place even in the large crowds.

“I know a couple people personally like around my age that got it. Thank god they we’re fine and stuff like that. But you always have to be cautious when you go out and follow the precautions so you don’t effect anybody else,” said Vaughn Boler, Rochester resident.

Even though younger people are less likely to have serious illness from the virus, they can still spread the virus even without presenting symptoms and health leaders stress still taking safety precautions-in order to protect the most vulnerable.