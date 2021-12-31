Ringing in the new year: Out and about, but keeping safe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to New Year’s, Jeffrey Scott of Kainos is hoping plenty choose to ring in 2022 right here… but it seems like many in the region are choosing to stay in.

‘Well, we’re trying not to tone it down, but yeah, it’s very toned down… we’ve had a lot of cancellations already,” says Scott. “But when compared to last year, he’ll take it. One million percent. As long as they don’t come out with orange zones again, I’ll be very happy,” he says.

The usual COVID protocols are in-place, Scott saying he wants customers to have a secure dining experience, and feel good. “We’ve all been vaccinated, boosted, because we want to be safe for everybody,” he says.

Outside, the restaurant also has dinner igloos. It’s a way to be out with family, but not near other company.

“I’m having a great time, I’m with friends and close family,” says Paula, eating in one of the igloos.

“It’s new experiences we get to have, like eating in an igloo. It’s different but nice,” says Nicole Marell, next to Paula.

Scott is hoping those guests who do show up as the clock strikes midnight, people will choose to dance, while they still can. He has no idea what might come next with COVID guidance.

“Because they didn’t say anything about dancing, that why we cleared it out, let them have fun. I’m glad 2021 is over with, I can’t wait,” he said.