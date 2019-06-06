Rihanna named the world's richest female musician

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WIVB-TV) - Go on and "Take a Bow."

According to Forbes magazine, Rihanna is the world's richest female musician.

The 31-year-old Barbados native has put in "Work" making a $600 million fortune, surpassing the runners-up on the magazine's annual list Madonna, Celine Dion, and Beyonce.

Rihanna's wealth is thanks in part to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics company, which brought in about $570 million in 2018.

Rihanna co-owns Fenty Beauty with French luxury goods company LVMH.