Rihanna named the world's richest female musician

Posted: Jun 06, 2019

Updated: Jun 06, 2019

(WIVB-TV) - Go on and "Take a Bow." 

According to Forbes magazine, Rihanna is the world's richest female musician.

The 31-year-old Barbados native has put in "Work" making a $600 million fortune, surpassing the runners-up on the magazine's annual list Madonna, Celine Dion, and Beyonce.

Rihanna's wealth is thanks in part to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics company, which brought in about  $570 million in 2018. 

Rihanna co-owns Fenty Beauty with French luxury goods company LVMH. 

