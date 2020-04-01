Breaking News
359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 9 deaths, 28 in ICU 477 in mandatory quarantine
RIA teacher buys supplies and even a tablet for some international students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester International Academy Language coach is going out of his way to make sure students have what they need while at home.

With school closed, families all around Rochester are facing challenges and for students at the Rochester International Academy, language and cultural barriers are making this time even harder.

When students at the Rochester International Academy stopped coming to school, language coach Isse Abukar knew he had to help.

“One teacher contact me and he said I need to donate some money, what can we do and I said perfect that’s great, And I will try to put some more money,” said Isse Abukar, a language coach with the Rochester International Academy.

Packing his car with supplies, the teachers started making home deliveries.

“Right now  it’s difficult because several parents they’ve lost their job and you know the hygiene, and health and cleaning supplies are more essential,” said Abukar.

With the current COVID-19 crisis, families are already facing unemployment and a lack a schooling material, but many students at RIA also have immigrant parents and have to deal language and cultural barriers.

“Single mom has like 5 children doesn’t speak English, doesn’t have transportation, It’s difficult,” said Abukar.

For one family, doing school work at home wasn’t an option

“I found out one child he lost his father and his mom when he was three years old. Lives with his grandmother, doesn’t have anything that he can do at home,” said Abukar.

In a video, Abukar and another teacher delivers a tablet to a young boy. They even paid for a two year warranty.

For Abukar is all about giving back.

“You are responsible for you, for the people in your neighborhood, left right, front and behind, and we have to do everything and we have to do it.  Do something for the community even 1 dollar that will help,” said Abukar.

Abukar is also delivering groceries to a single mother who had no way to get the to store. He says he will continue helping out and hopes others do the same

