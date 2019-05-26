Rhode Island singer facing child molestation charges pleads not guilty

A Rhode Island singer accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy faced a judge in Providence Superior Court on Friday.

Anthony Cerbo, 40, of Johnston, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree child molestation and second-degree child molestation.

Police said Cerbo met the boy through an online app and his accomplice, Matthew Heuser, 37, of East Greenwich, drove him to Cerbo’s house. The teen told investigators Cerbo had consensual sexual contact with him while Heuser watched.

According to prosecutors, Heuser then molested the boy himself before dropping him off.

Cerbo was arrested shortly after the incident after the boy’s mother filed a criminal complaint and Heuser was arrested soon after.

Both men were arraigned in Kent County District Court following the incident. Heuser was ordered held on $50,000 surety bail and Cerbo was held without bail. Last Friday, a Providence County Grand Jury indicted both men on the charges.

Heuser pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday to two counts of second-degree child molestation, conspiracy, assault with intent to commit specified felonies and aiding and abetting a criminal. He was ordered held on $50,000 surety bail.

Cerbo was ordered held without bail with a pretrial date set for June 20.