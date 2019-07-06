Rhode Island firefighters rescue dog spooked by fireworks

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI-TV) — Firefighters in Coventry, Rhode Island, came to the rescue of a stranded dog Friday morning after he ran off during a Fourth of July firework’s display.

According to a Facebook post by Coventry Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3372, the dog went missing off Town Farm Road near Johnson’s Pond.

The dog was scared and ran off as the town hosted its annual fireworks display.

The firefighter’s union said they found the dog stranded on an island off of Johnston’s Pond Friday morning.

Firefighters reached the dog by boat and were able to bring him to safety and return him to his owner.