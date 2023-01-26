ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The nurses union at Rochester General Hospital is continuing calls on leadership to settle a fair contract for workers.

It follows an ongoing staffing crisis, where nurses say their needs aren’t being met. This, in addition to the recent debate from lawmakers of a continuation on New York’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

It’s been just over three months since the nurses union and RGH began negotiations.

The hospital says it is committed to working through the issues quickly to reach an agreement. However, some on the nursing staff say otherwise.

A few dozen nurses with Rochester General Hospital — making their voices heard Thursday —

“As we started to lose nurses in a steady trickle at first, probably 10 years ago, it became a hemorrhage,” said Carmen Camillio, who works in the ICU at RGH.

Since proposals were introduced in October, Rochester Regional Health says it has reviewed all of them to determine how those proposals may affect operations, saying the union has not responded to many of the nurses’ asks.

RGH says it hired more than 200 nurses last year and has accepted offers from more than 100 more in 2023.

The hospital system also notes a near five-percent wage increase for all employees late last year. However, concerns still stand.

“They’re anxiously awaiting results that are not coming fast enough. The morale is slowly decreasing as time goes on. We’re losing hope. People are looking for other jobs. We’re losing nurses every day,” said Abby Rice, a nurse at RGH.

“We need to do better by our patients. That’s what we’re looking to do. So, we hope all of you can help support us in getting a fair contract,” said Colleen Shields, a nurse at RGH.

Meanwhile, it’s been nearly two weeks since a Supreme Court judge decided to strike down the continuation of a vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in New York State.

Since then, the state department of health has expressed its disagreement, saying the state is ‘exploring its options.’

Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester earlier this week, and was asked about her stance on the mandate, saying, “It’s a problem, but I don’t think the answer is to have someone who comes in who is sick be exposed to someone who can give them coronavirus. I don’t know that that’s the right answer. In fact, I’m pretty sure it’s not. “

Rice says she believes RGH could bring back lost staff to the mandate quickly.

“Why are we turning these nurses away if they’re good nurses and in good standing with the hospital? I think we could get a lot of those nurses back because a lot of those people have expressed interest in coming back to RGH,” said Rice.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has joined other statelawmakers in a signed letter to the governor supporting the judge’s ruling to outlaw the vaccine mandate.

The state department of health has filed a notice of appeal, however at this time, there is no timeline for any changes. A spokesperson with the DOH adds with ongoing litigation, there will be no further comment.

Read Rochester Regional Health’s full statement below: