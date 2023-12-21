ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frustration has continued to grow as some News 8 viewers have been plagued by what they call a lack of communication and full voicemail boxes when trying to get their smart meters installed.

Others even had a meter installed and were still hit with the charge because at the time of the installation only the electric smart meter and not the gas was installed. RG&E Senior Manager Nancy Zurell says they’re working to close the gap on the labor shortage that’s led to many of these issues.

“The installation [team] and the call center that is handling that piece of the rollout. They’re an approved vendor of RG&E grid one solutions,” said Zurell. “They actually are looking for additional people to help out with installations as well as their call center.”

Applications are open for everything from customer service to installation techs at all levels of experience. Zurell also made note they’re working to cross train their existing installers for both meters on top of additional hiring.

“There are very specific qualifications that you have to have in order to be able to do that. Gas hurt install and we are increasing the number of technicians that are able to do that to where it would be one trip where the electric and the gas is taken care of,” said Zurell.

The rollout is still in it’s early stages too, a three year process started in April of 2023 slated to end in 2025. If you’ve struggled to make contact or get an appointment for areas where the rollout has started you’re not out of time yet.

“We’re not quite at the point where we are ready to close out an area so there is still time,” said Zurell.

Another issue that is holding up installation is the number of old homes in Rochester, according to census data almost 27% of the homes in Rochester we’re built before 1940.

“Almost 40% of the people in the rochester area have either one or both of their meters inside their home and part of that is because some of those homes are older and that’s where the meters were installed,” said Zurell.

RG&E said Grid One, the approved vendor installing the meters, is making a point to check their voicemails hourly and are working to keep the mailboxes from filling up as well.