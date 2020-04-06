RG&E workers hand out meals as pandemic rolls on

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E field customer service representatives teamed up with the Ontario County Office for to hand out meals.
The representatives job duties include meter readings, in home services and much more. Those duties have been deemed non-critical during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re usually ready to stand by — which we still are in case something happens to the electric or gas system — but it’s definitely something that we’re not used to. RG&E has been great to empower us and reach out to the community and do something for the people, which is great,” said Steve Langdon, RG&E Lead Field Customer Service Representative.
Langdon said handing out the meals is one way they’re now utilizing their down time and helping out customers they’ve interacted with for the past 18 years.
“We’re familiar with the neighborhood. We’re familiar with the people, so we thought, this would be one way we can give back to the community by doing a little outreach and helping out in any way that we can,” said Langdon.
Langdon plans to hand out meals through the end of the month.
Just a reminder, NYSEG and RG&E, AVANGRID companies are temporarily suspending service shut-offs due to non-payment.
- Effective immediately both NYSEG and RG&E are suspending all inside meter readings and shifting to estimated usage or customer reported readings. Customers are encouraged to submit meter readings through the companies’ mobile app.
- NYSEG and RG&E walk-in centers will be closed indefinitely as of March 17. Customers can continue to communicate with the companies via their website, mobile app or by calling the customer service contact number listed on their bill. Customers can also make a payment at one of our authorized pay agents, including Wal-Mart or K-Mart. A list of authorized agents may be found at nyseg.com > account > ways to pay > pay in person.
- NYSEG and RG&E are suspending late-payment charge.
Additional steps the companies have taken include:
Preventing infection among employees and customers.
- Restricting non-employee visitors to all sites.
- Restricting all travel unless critical to maintaining operations.
- Instructing employees who are equipped to work from home, and whose role allows it, to do so until further notice.
- For those employees who cannot work from home, the company is taking measures to enable social distancing, which includes:
- Establishing staggered shifts and cross-training of employees to prevent staff shortages in critical areas, including customer service.
- Isolating energy control center and energy trading staff and limiting their contact with other employees in the workplace.
- Having field personnel assemble in small teams or as single workers to minimize physical interactions.
- Establishing a call screening process in customer service to defer nonessential work and limit potential exposure for our employees and customers.
- Providing guidelines for field personnel around how they can protect themselves and customers when they must enter a residence.
- Whenever possible, creating a work environment where employees can keep a safe distance from one another.
- Working with regulators as appropriate to limit noncritical work.