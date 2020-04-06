RG&E workers hand out meals as pandemic rolls on

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E field customer service representatives teamed up with the Ontario County Office for to hand out meals.

The representatives job duties include meter readings, in home services and much more.​ Those duties have been deemed non-critical during this COVID-19 pandemic. ​

“We’re usually ready to stand by — which we still are in case something happens to the electric or gas system — but it’s definitely something that we’re not used to. RG&E has been great to empower us and reach out to the community and do something for the people, which is great,” said Steve Langdon, RG&E Lead Field Customer Service Representative.

Langdon said handing out the meals is one way they’re now utilizing their down time and helping out customers they’ve interacted with for the past 18 years.​

“We’re familiar with the neighborhood. We’re familiar with the people, so we thought, this would be one way we can give back to the community by doing a little outreach and helping out in any way that we can,” said Langdon.

.@RGandE workers handing out meals to a community in #Victor during this pandemic. Their story on @News_8 at Sunrise! pic.twitter.com/rrNnfuQWjo — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) April 6, 2020

Langdon plans to hand out meals through the end of the month.

Just a reminder, NYSEG and RG&E, AVANGRID companies are temporarily suspending service shut-offs due to non-payment.

Effective immediately both NYSEG and RG&E are suspending all inside meter readings and shifting to estimated usage or customer reported readings. Customers are encouraged to submit meter readings through the companies’ mobile app.

NYSEG and RG&E walk-in centers will be closed indefinitely as of March 17. Customers can continue to communicate with the companies via their website, mobile app or by calling the customer service contact number listed on their bill. Customers can also make a payment at one of our authorized pay agents, including Wal-Mart or K-Mart. A list of authorized agents may be found at nyseg.com > account > ways to pay > pay in person.

NYSEG and RG&E are suspending late-payment charge.

Additional steps the companies have taken include:

Preventing infection among employees and customers.