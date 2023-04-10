ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E hosted an open house to help teach individuals and businesses about their new smart meters, as they are installed throughout their service area over the next two years.

The move to install these smart meters — free of charge for those who opt-in — comes after more than a year of severe billing issues for customers in the Greater Rochester area.

The smart meters are part of their attempt to reduce estimated billing costs, representatives said. Additionally, the company is in the process of hiring hundreds of new workers, the CEO told News 8, to both recoup staffing losses from the pandemic and bolster the staff.

But in the meantime, many customers in the area continue to receive bills hundreds or thousands above what they should be.

Smart meters will replace all residential and most business meters, and are designed to “provide customers more convenience, control, and expanded choice in understanding and managing energy use,” representatives said.

The open house covered how the meters work, and include informational displays. RG&E representatives were also available to answer questions and share additional details.

“A smart meter is just that — it collects the consumers’ energy consumption and sends it to us periodically so we have more accurate, timely information to calculate the customer’s bills based on,” said Kevin Wachter, Senior technical project manager.

According to their website, RG&E smart meters automatically transmit data to RG&E, which will reduce the need for estimated billing, on-site visits, and manual meter readings from customers. The company also says that energy usage data will be available to view online, detailing hourly energy usage for each customer.

Additionally, the meters will allow RG&E to respond faster to outages. It also is anticipated to slightly increase ease in setting up and stopping services.

RG&E customer Ken said, though… he still has too many questions left unanswered after the open house. He’s not too sold on the idea of data being sent every 15 minutes to RG&E.

“You get a microwave burst every 15 minutes, but I don’t use my phone that much and I’m not real anxious to be hit with a bunch of microwaves,” said Ken.

Navy veteran Dan Jacobs is opting out of the smart meter program. For those who opt out, there will be an extra charge, that charge being put towards employees having to come physically read your meter.

“It’s not an exorbitant price, and sorry that’s just the way it is– I’ll just have to deal with it,” said Jacobs.

Garrett Trapp thought the open house was very informative and helpful. He said it seems like the process to upgrade will be easy, and last about 10-15 minutes.

“They’ll just take the guts that are in the box, take them out, and put another meter in,” said Trapp.

Meter installations will be completed in 2025, RG&E said, with individual meters upgraded along existing meter routes. There are over 700,000 smart meters going in the Rochester area.

RG&E said they will give customers a few weeks’ notice and additional information before installation begins in their neighborhood.

For the time being, Wachter is encouraging customers to submit their own meter reading if they can.

“Either submit them online, or if the meter reader comes and leaves a card, they can call in their meter reads,” adding, “By submitting those, they are going to get bills based on actual meter reads, they are going to be much more accurate than estimates that might be performed,” said Wachter.