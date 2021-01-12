RG&E employees fill free little libraries with book donations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —An employee group at Rochester Gas and Electric spent Tuesday afternoon dropping off hundreds of books to free little libraries across our area.

Staff collected over 500 books donations in an effort to give back to the community and provide some entertainment to the many families stuck inside.

The books will find a home in one of 25 Rochester-area Free Little Libraries, available for anyone to stop by and check out.

The donations came from RG&E customers and staff from all over the state and was organized by the company’s Pride AVANGRID employee group which has a LGBTQ+ community focus. Because of this, informative and fun books along with inclusive books featuring LGBTQ+ characters will be placed in the libraries.

“It’s important to be able to pick up a book and have access to them,” said Ruth Thompson, RG&E customer service group, Pride Avangrid. “Especially in some of our communities that’s not necessarily a readily available commodity in the home. Both Jordan and I share a passion for reading so it seems like a great way to give back and still stay safe.”

Anybody in the area can stop by these little libraries pick up a book and you are encouraged to drop one of your favorite authors back in the box.

The Pride AVANGRID employee group at RG&E plan to make this an annual collection and will be accepting donations throughout the year.