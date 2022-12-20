ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you received a box from Rochester Gas and Electric in the mail and wondered what it might be, there’s no cause for alarm.

Avangrid, RG&E’s parent company, is distributing about 35,000 natural gas detectors to residential, low-income customers in New York over the next three years. The utility has sent out about 12,000 devices so far, with an ongoing effort of about 1,400 per week.

In addition to an instruction manual, the package should also include an informational brochure on gas leaks and safety tips.