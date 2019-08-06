RG&E and NYSEG customers unhappy with rate hikes

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – Many RG&E and NYSEG customer’s aren’t happy and it’s not because of power outages. The utility companies want to raise their rates. Tuesday afternoon customer’s had their first chance to directly tell them directly what they think.

RG&E filed a rate case with the New York State Public Service Commission. They cite a changing residential landscape and aging infrastructure as some of the reasons.

If the increases are approved residential customers could see an increase of $2.86 per month for electric and $1.56 per month for gas.

Hearings were held at City Hall this afternoon where Tara Cain says the rate hikes are too much and the meetings are just a show.

“Like I said their decision is already made. It’s already made, said Cain. “It’s just for us to know in advance come April that nobody can call down to RGE and ask why my bill is so much higher.”

New York State has a deregulated energy market, meaning there are other energy suppliers available to residents. Information on those can be found online.

The RG&E rate increases still need to be approved by the state public service commission.