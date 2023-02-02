ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is currently working on a house fire on North Goodman St.

According to RFD, the callers smelled smoke inside the two-and-a-half-story home. They safely got out and were outside of the home when fire crews arrived at the scene. Firefighters said they reported flames coming from the front of the home.

RFD then said the fire was in a bedroom on the second story before extending into the attic. It took 25 minutes to get the fire under control. According to RFD, the house had fire damage on the second floor and water damage throughout the structure.

Due to the low temperatures, a fire hydrant on the scene wasn’t operating correctly, which firefighters had to attend to.

North Goodman St. has been closed to traffic while RFD continues to work on the fire.

Fire on North Goodman #roc waiting for an update from the fire department traffic closed in the 1100 block @News_8 pic.twitter.com/jpanWgVMCM — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) February 2, 2023

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.