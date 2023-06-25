ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department says one of its own trucks was involved in a collision while responding to a fire on Sunset Street on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-family structure on Sunset Street shortly after 2 p.m. While responding, firefighters say an RFD truck was involved in a collision with a civilian vehicle about one block from the scene. Firefighters say the driver of the car was transported to the hospital.

Firefighters at the scene of the house fire say they quickly extinguished the fire. According to the RFD, because of fire damage to the structure and its electrical system, the house will not be able to be reoccupied at this time.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the RFD.