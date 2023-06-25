ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nobody is injured after a house fire on Pullman Avenue on Sunday, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Around 11 a.m. this morning, firefighters say they responded to a fire on the first floor of a home. RFD says they were able to suppress the fire, and nobody was found in the structure or injured from the fire. They add that the fire caused significant damage to the first floor of the house, which is unable to be reoccupied.

According to RFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.