RFD investigating house fire on Parsells Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A Rochester home suffered serious damage after a fire late Thursday evening.

A crew from the Rochester Fire Department responded to Parsells Avenue just before midnight and found all three floors of that home in flames.

Firefighters said they made an aggressive attack by extinguishing the flames quickly and ultimately saved the structure.

According to officers, the house suffered serious internal damage.

Three people were inside when the fire started and they were all able to get out safely after the fire alarms went off.

Firefighters said the fire started on the front porch of the house.

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters did confirm that neighbors were setting off fireworks nearby.