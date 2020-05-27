RFD investigating house fire after reports of AC unit on fire

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to 260 Elmdorf Ave. at 3:43 a.m. for the report of an air conditioning unit on fire, outside of the home.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family is displaced after a fire on Elmdorf Avenue broke out and caused damage to their home.

The fire RFD unit arrived in just under four minutes, reporting heavy fire from the rear of the two and a half story, single family residence. Two adults and four children were home at the time and were able to escape prior to the arrival of RFD.

Both floors received extensive damage as well as a neighboring property due to the heat. However because of the quick response, the fire was contained to just this property. The family was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.