RFD investigating garage fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple fire engines and AMR were called to a vehicle fire in Rochester on the 1200 block of Park Avenue inside a detached multi-car garage on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said the garage was occupied by three additional vehicles. This created an exposure problem for neighboring buildings.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, it took approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The garage did not sustain any serious structural damage. No one was injured during the fire.

The RFD Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine cause of the fire.