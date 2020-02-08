RFD investigating fire on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a fire at a multi-family home Friday evening on the 900 block of Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

Firefighters said no one was inside the 2.5-story structure when the fire broke out.

Firefighters said because of the size of the structure, the amount of smoke and fire showing, and how close the surrounding houses were, a second alarm was called.

More than 50 firefighters responded to this fire.

A firefighter called a mayday because he had fallen into a hole in the floor while putting out the fire. The mayday was brief as the firefighter was able to extricate himself.

RFD said the fire took about an hour to bring under control. The fire did not spread to any neighboring homes.

According to RFD, at this time there are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RFD would like to remind the community to make sure they have working smoke alarms and CO alarms in their homes.